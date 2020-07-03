Menu
LUCKY SAVE: Little Dustin is already back on his feet, thanks to emergency services.
News

Toddler's lucky escape after getting trapped in tyre

Tessa Flemming
3rd Jul 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 3:08 PM
ONE Southern Downs mother has recounted the fear and distress of hearing her toddler cry for help after becoming wedged in a spare tyre.

Goomburra woman Raelyn Drury was unpacking from a camping trip when her two-year-old son Dustin got himself wedged in the rim of the trailer's spare tyre yesterday afternoon.

"It's one of those things you never expect would happen," she said.

"When his sisters came and told me, I thought 'oh he'll climb out' but then five minutes later when I came out, I saw his leg was caught in the rim, up to his knee.

"I got some oil to lube up and pull him out but he wasn't budging. I didn't want to pull any harder because I thought I might do some damage."

Emergency services had to cut the toddler out of the spare tyre.
Living in a blackspot area, Ms Drury desperately hoped the call to emergency services would go through as the toddler got increasingly distressed.

"Just hearing him scream was upsetting alone," the mum said.

Fortunately, within 40 minutes, a squadron of emergency services crews took over - expertly calming both Dustin and the family.

"They were so lovely. They got the girls to stay upstairs so they didn't see the whole ordeal and their co-ordination and communication was absolutely wonderful," she said.

"Even though it was very terrifying when they started to bring out the power tools; because it was so close I was scared they'd hit him on accident, they were all so professional."
After firefighters ended up sawing the tyre off Dustin's leg, paramedics sent him to the Warwick Hospital, just to make sure he was OK.

Dustin's mum believes he was playing on the tyre when he fell through.
Today, it's as if the whole ordeal never occurred.

"He is running and jumping on that leg now. He came out completely fine," Ms Drury said.

"There's not even a scratch on him."

But for Ms Drury, the lucky escape would act a sobering lesson.

"I hope he's more cautious now. I think I will be very wary about tyres."

Warwick Daily News

