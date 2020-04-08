$3 million road upgrade, 30 new jobs

Work has started on a $3 million upgrade on the Mundubbera-Durong Rd at Boondooma. (Photo: Georgie Somerset)

A $3 MILLION upgrade on Mundubbera-Durong Rd at Boondooma will support 30 new jobs.

Transport and main roads minister Mark Bailey said it was crucial to continue maintaining roads, supply chains and creating jobs while communities faced unprecedented challenges due to coronavirus.

The work has started, which includes stabilising and strengthening the road, line-marking, upgrading signs and building new roadside drains.

It will also include some culvert maintenance on a 3.2km section between the West Boondooma Rd and Shellytop Rd intersections.

"We're creating jobs and upgrading these roads to make them safer for the community and our truckies," Mr Bailey said.

"This is about improving road conditions, extending the road's lifespace and reducing the cost of further maintenance."

This comes after the Mundubbera to Jandowae Roads Working Group campaigned for this road along the Mundubbera to Jandowae route to be upgraded for economic benefit and to ensure it was an effective inland transport link.

Working group Chairwoman Georgie Somerset said the work was welcomed but there was still more to do.

"We absolutely welcome the work they've been doing," she said.

The work is part of an $8 million works announcement made in January 2018, which included work previously done on a stretch near Darr Creek.

Ms Somerset said the road had deteriorated further while they were waiting for the completion of that upgrade.

"It was quite a dangerous situation for heavy transport," she said.

The working group are still waiting to hear back about when work will begin on the John Peterson Bridge along the Mundubbera-Durong Rd near Mundubbera, which secured funding last year during the federal election.

Ms Somerset said that work was still urgently needed as well as further work along the road.

"There's a single lane along the Mundubbera-Durong Rd which continues to deteriorate which still requires work," she said.

The works on this upgrade will take place between 6am and 6pm, Monday to Friday.

Mr Bailey said traffic controllers, single-lane closures and speed restrictions would be in place to complete the works safely and efficiently.

Drivers should observe changed conditions, such as reduced speed limits and queued traffic.

These works are expected to take about three months to complete, weather permitting.

For more information, contact 1300 728 390 or email bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au.