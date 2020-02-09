Menu
BEST ATTIRE: (L to R) Karyn Williamson, Bellinda Fraser, Lee-Anne Armstrong, Tony Murphy, Anya Vinespn and Christine Duncombe at the Cooyar Gala and Cocktail Event 2020. Photo: Laura Blackmore
30+ PHOTOS: Cooyar residents frock up for annual event

Laura Blackmore
9th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
A SMALL blackout at the start of the Cooyar Gala and Cocktail Night 2020 wasn't going to stop residents and visitors from celebrating at the annual event.

Guests packed into the Cooyar District and Memorial Hall as the much welcomed rain poured down around them.

Former Miss Showgirl 2019 Jasmine Kidman presented this year's winner Brooke Barron with her show sachet as part of an official handover ceremony on the night.

Check out our photo gallery below with all of the photos from the night at the Cooyar hall.

 

