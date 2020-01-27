30+ PHOTOS: South Burnett Australia Day Awards 2020

OUTSTANDING: Citizens of the Year Brenna Prendergast and Mark Beil with the award winners and nominees at the South Burnett 2020 Australia Day awards. Photo: Jessica McGrath

OUTSTANDING: Citizens of the Year Brenna Prendergast and Mark Beil with the award winners and nominees at the South Burnett 2020 Australia Day awards. Photo: Jessica McGrath

SOME of the South Burnett’s finest citizens were recognised for their dedication and hard work during the Australia Day weekend.

The South Burnett Regional Council announced its 2020 Australia Day award recipients at the region’s official awards ceremony on Saturday in Kingaroy.

Rural fire brigade member Mark Beil was named the 2020 South Burnett Citizen of the Year, and Kingaroy State High School graduate Brenna Prendergast was given the honour of being named South Burnett’s Young Citizen of the Year.

DEDICATED: Young Citizen of the Year Brenna Prendergast, Mayor Keith Campbell and Citizen of the Year Mark Beil at the South Burnett 2020 Australia Day awards. Photo: Jessica McGrath

Mayor Keith Campbell said each of the winners and nominees were deserving.

“This is an incentive, a spur on to continue contributing to your community,” Cr Campbell said.

“They love doing what they do for their community.”

The 135 Army Cadet Unit led the event at the flag-raising ceremony, before Australia Day Ambassador Emeritus Professor Ken Donald AO addressed the crowd.

Council CEO Mark Pitt congratulated each of the recipients.

“Having your name put forward for an award is a great honour and shows great recognition and appreciation from your local community,” Mr Pitt said.

“I congratulate our award recipients and sincerely thank both our nominees and our community for their support with this event.”

Here’s the full list of 2020 Australia Day Award recipients:

South Burnett Citizen of the Year: Mark Beil

South Burnett Young Citizen of the Year: Brenna Prendergast

South Burnett Community Organisation of the year: Murgon Junior Rugby League Club

South Burnett Lifetime Achievement: Glenda Perry

South Burnett Volunteer of the Year: John Power

South Burnett Cultural Award (Senior): Lee Porter

South Burnett Cultural Award (Junior): Emma Stewart

South Burnett Sportsperson of the year (Senior): Neil Collard

South Burnett Sportsperson of the year (Junior): Paige O’Connor

Local Achiever Award – Nanango: John Duffy

Local Achiever Award – Kingaroy: Michael Murphy

Local Achiever Award – Murgon: Heath and Rowena Sander

Local Achiever Award – Hivesville/Proston: Linda Rea