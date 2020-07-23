Menu
Demolition of Federal Backpackers, July 23
News

30+ PHOTOS, VIDEO: Federal demolition continues

Crystal Jones
by
23rd Jul 2020 10:53 AM | Updated: 12:43 PM
Subscriber only

RAYS of heat could be seen radiating from rubble at the Federal Backpackers this morning despite rainy weather. 

Eerie scenes emerged as pieces of burnt clothing and fabric dangled from the rubble and the machinery being used to clear it up. 

Dozens of onlookers watched as the historic building crumbled little by little and was carted away by the truckload. 

Grey skies cast an eerie light over the operation to bring the building down to ensure public safety, while little reminders of its construction more than 100 years ago became apparent. 

Metal beams, now exposed, showed painted numbers that would have last been seen when the Federal Hotel was first built.

