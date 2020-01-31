Menu
NEW BUSINESS: Owner Chris Stewart is looking forward to filling his shop Vintique, Kingaroy with more collectable items. Photo: Laura Blackmore
Business

30 PICS: Meet the man giving old pieces a new life

Laura Blackmore
31st Jan 2020 2:00 PM
FOR more than seven years Chris Stewart has been cramming his tiny Ford Echo sports car with antique items on his commute home from Brisbane to Kingaroy on the weekends.

Along with his wife Anna, the collectors have now purchased a space where they can showcase their treasured finds and sell them on to interested buyers.

They launched their business, Vintique, two weeks ago along King St, Kingaroy and so far, Mr Stewart said the feedback had been supportive.

“There’s been a bit of a niche market for this sort of product for a while,” Mr Stewart said.

“I had seen in other areas bigger antique shops were staying opening but smaller antique shops were closing down.

“We started off by making our way out to live a more country lifestyle at Woodford and came up here for a day trip and fell in love with Kingaroy.

“I was working in Brisbane until July last year and was coming back here on weekends.

“For seven years I had been bringing furniture home and doing up bits and pieces,” he said.

”But now this is our work.

“We are excited to have a space for people to come and take at look at what we have to offer.”

Owner Chris Stewart has been operating his new shop Vintique at Kingaroy with his wife Anna for two weeks. Photo: Laura Blackmore
From retro jugs to cowhide chairs to delicate stain glass lamps, Mr Stewart said the couple travel to places as far as the Gold Coast and Ipswish to source out new bits and pieces for the shop.

He said the benefit of fitting out a house with antique decor was that it would last through out the decades.

“You can buy modern stuff but it has a much shorter lasting period,” Mr Stewart said.

“A lot of the stuff we have in here is sometimes 50, 60 or even 70 years old.

“If you look at the furniture today, you won’t get the dub tails and the detailed finishes,” he said.

“The finer details are just beautiful.”

With a number of items already sold, he said he enjoyed watching older pieces of furniture being given a second chance at life.

An older refurbished captain's chair and a port hole at Vintique, Kingaroy. Photo: Laura Blackmore
“We buy furniture off people who are my age and are downsizing and can’t take all of their possessions with them.

“It’s quite sad because they will say ‘that chest of drawers was my grandmothers’.

“But we like to say to them that we aren’t keeping the item and we are going to sell it onto someone who equally loves it as much as they did.

“That way it is staying within a family.

“Plus we know the people who buy items of us really love what they are taking home.”

He said one of the biggest challenges they were facing was finding out what people actually want.

“We started off thinking a lot of the bigger items would sell quicker but it’s the smaller things like the captain’s chair or the hall seat and mirror combo that have already been snapped up.

“At the moment we are figuring out what people but we will continue restocking with different options.”

Vintique is located at 25 King St, Kingaroy and is open from Tuesday to Saturday.

