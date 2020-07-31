300+ stallholders: Beloved Nanango markets back in business

The Nanango Country Markets are set to return this weekend. File Photo.

WE’RE counting down the hours to the next Nanango Country Markets, which are set to recommence this weekend.

From Saturday August 1, Nanango Showground will once again come to life with local business owners selling with trinkets and treasures, fresh fruit and vegetables, clothing, and so much more.

The Nanango Show Society were quick to close down the markets back in early May, to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

With many businesses relying on market sales to stay afloat, the community is thrilled to welcome back the monthly event.

According to Nanango Country Market coordinator, Jenny, considering this is the first market back, the Nanango Show Society are expecting a sizeable turnout, with more than 300 stallholders already confirmed.

While smaller than other years, which have seen 500-600 stallholders, Jenny said the market will still be larger than expected since ‘there are still a few people who are a bit frightened of what is going on.’

Nanango Show Society have laid out some rules to keep everyone safe this Saturday, including:

Wash and sanitise your hands regularly

Keep a physical distance of 1.5m

Cough and Sneeze into your elbow

Avoid large clusters of people

And, it should go without saying, stay home if you are sick!

To manage the clustering of people, there will also be no seating available in the food hall. All food will be takeaway.

“We’ve got the signs out, the hand sanitiser for every stallholder, disinfectant for the benches. We’ve got everything,” Jenny said.