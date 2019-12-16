$3000 Christmas boost for drought-hit farming families

BARREN: Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, producer Dino Rizzato and Drought Minister David Littleproud see the impact of the big dry up close.

DROUGHT-HIT farming families can get a boost this festive season as they celebrate Christmas.

Payments of up to $3000 will continue to be available to drought-hit farming families throughout Christmas and into the new year.

The Federal Government has topped up the existing round of the Drought Community Support Initiative.

Drought Minister David Littleproud said the Liberal-National government would invest another $33.2 million in the scheme.

"This is about making sure families can have dignity this Christmas and into the new year," Mr Littleproud said.

"It will put food on the table and make sure farming families can make ends meet."

The program will support anyone whose main income is from the farming sector.

"Eligible people include farming families, farm workers, suppliers and contractors," Mr Littleproud said.

The program will be delivered through the St Vincent de Paul Society and the Salvation Army.

"They can provide greater protection from those trying to game the scheme and get the money in people's pockets quicker," Mr Littleproud said.

"The government is standing shoulder to shoulder with drought communities and we will keep stepping up our response as this drought steps up."

Applications should be made through the St Vincent de Paul Society on 1300 846 643 or through the Salvation Army on 1300 551 030.