31 people charged after mass drug seize

ALMOST 500 marijuana plants, 7.6 kilograms of dried marijuana and 1.7 litres of marijuana oil were seized after a massive drug seize in areas from Villeneneuve to Tiaro.

Detectives from the major and organised crime squads of Kingaroy, Charleville, Forest Hill and Toowoomba, along with detectives from the firearms and cannabis team and officers from Sunshine Coast and Maryborough Tactical Crime Squads, executed 38 search warrants on rural holdings in the hinterland areas from Villeneuve to Tiaro.

These warrants have contributed to ongoing operations by the State Crime Command's Drug and Serious Crime Group, targeting the production and supply of marijuana across the Sunshine Coast, Wide Bay and Capricornia Districts in a proactive and co-ordinated operational effort, spanning two operations.

Kingaroy detectives assisted with Operation Pine which seized 493 marijuana plants. (PHOTO: QPS)

From these 38 warrants, 19 hydroponic marijuana systems and numerous bush marijuana plots were located and seized, along with 22 unlicensed or restricted weapons and a quantity of methamphetamine.

As a result of these rural warrants, proceedings were commenced against 31 offenders on 107 Drugs Misuse Act and Weapons Act charges.

Detective Sergeant Mark Ferling from the Kingaroy Major and Organised Crime Squads said this operation was supported by information from the public.

"This operation targeted the production of cannabis on rural holdings in the hinterland areas of south east Queensland," he said.

"Detectives used information supplied from the public as part of these search warrants."

"I urge the community in rural areas to continue to contact police and provide information in relation to the production of dangerous drugs."