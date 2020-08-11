32 year battle to recognise war hero comes to incredible end

Rob Sheean holding a copy of the famous painting by Fin Collins of his uncle Edward ‘Teddy’ Sheean. (Picture: File)

Rob Sheean holding a copy of the famous painting by Fin Collins of his uncle Edward ‘Teddy’ Sheean. (Picture: File)

AFTER a 32 year battle, Rob Sheean said he went numb when he found out his uncle Edward ‘Teddy’ Sheean had been recommended to the Queen by the Prime Minister to receive a Victoria Cross medal.

Rob and his Cousin Garry Ivory have been fighting to honour their uncle who made the ultimate sacrifice during WWII.

A painting by Dale Marsh of Edward Teddy Sheean who went down with the HMAS Armidale firing at Japanese gunships. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Rob Sheean said it was incredible to hear the news.

“It’s incredible to think nearly half my life Garry and I have been working towards this and when I heard the news I went numb,” Mr Sheean said.

“I am 67 years old and I honestly didn’t think I would ever see the day.

“It means so much to our family, Teddy’s legacy will now live on forever, which is the ultimate reward for what he did.”

The Tasmanian war hero was the youngest and most junior sailor on the HMAS Armidale at only 18 years old.

His crew was ordered to abandon ship and after helping cut the ropes to a lifeboat, he made his way back to the ships gun, strapping himself in, taking aim at Japanese gunships.

Teddy was seen strapped in, going down with the ship, after damaging two Japanese gunships.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had accepted the findings of the expert panel.

“There is compelling new evidence in support of higher recognition for Sheean, that Sheean was done a substantial injustice in consideration of his actions in the original decision-making period in 1942 to 1943,” Mr Morrison said.

“And Sheean’s courageous sacrifice of his life to save his shipmates makes him eligible for the Victoria Cross for Australia and the highest level of recognition should be accorded in this exceptional case.”

Rob Sheean had specially made T-shirts, coffee mugs, stubby coolers and pens to celebrate the occasion.

Rob Sheean got the art work of Fin Collins printed on mugs, shirts and pens. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Sheean said it’s been a long fight for him and Garry.

“I remember sitting on the couch about 30 years ago and I took a call about a campaign to get signatures for a petition,” Mr Sheean said.

“Somewhere along the line Garry took over and the petition blew up, we were getting contacted from people all over the world, we even had someone from Alaska sign the petition.

“After having the proposal knocked back multiple times, it’s honestly incredible to have our uncle finally recognised for what he did.”

The recommendation now goes to the Governor-General and then the Queen.