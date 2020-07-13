35yo man busted with meth during routine licence check

A ROUTINE licence check ended badly for a Gympie man on Saturday when he was charged with possessing methylamphetamine.

On July 11, at about 3.50pm, Gympie officers were conducting mobile patrols along John Street in Gympie when they stopped a vehicle for a licence check.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

Car crumpled in nasty Normanby Bridge accident

Busy day for the law in Gympie as 65 people face two courts

How to make the most of your Gympie Times subscription

The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Gympie man, was spoken to by police and as a result, police conducted a search of the man and his vehicle.

Police will allege that a quantity of methamphetamine was located on the man and he was subsequently charged with possession of a dangerous drug.

File photo of crystal meth.

He is due to appear in the Gympie Magistrates Court on August 24, to have the matter heard.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2001437543 within the online suspicious activity form.