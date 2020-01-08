36th year of cricket competition could be its last

PRESIDENT URGENTLY NEEDED: Jordan Parr and Connor Pashley helped secure the Saucer for the Ball Smashers at the Mundubbera 7-a-side cricket carnival. Picture: Alex Treacy.

A CRICKET competition running for over three decades is set to conclude this year if a willing president is not found soon.

The Mundubbera 7-a-side cricket competition is in its 36th year, but club secretary-treasurer Colleen Whelan believes this could be its last.

“Since our last meeting in December, we haven’t had a president and no one has put their hand up for the job,” Ms Whelan said.

“John Burns has been the president for just over 20 years, but he gave up the position in 2019.”

The competition traditionally takes place on the first weekend of February, attracting teams from across the state.

Cricketers from Stradbroke Island, Redcliffe, Bundaberg, Kingaroy, Hervey Bay, North and South Burnett, and even Townsville fight it out for cash prizes each year.

“It would have to be one of the biggest sporting events in the Burnett,” she said.

Ms Whelan has held her position at the club for just over 25 years, and would hate to see something she’s been a part for so long just disappear.

“Our family were in the start of it, right in the beginning, and have worked hard for it every year, and I’d hate to see it end.

“But without a president, this might be out final one. So if anyone else would like to put their hand up, they would have the full support of the committee for the event.”

Nominations close on January 30, with cash prizes up for grabs for the winners and runners up in the different matches.

If you’d like to find out more information on the president position at the club, please contact the Mundubbera 7-a-side Facebook page.