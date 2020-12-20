Menu
Kingaroy State High School formal 2020. Photo/Dominic Elsome.
Community

380+ PHOTOS: All 2020 Burnett graduates, all the galleries

Holly Cormack
20th Dec 2020 8:00 AM
SCHOOL is officially out, and for our year 12 graduates, it’s time to embark on the next chapter of their lives.

This year, the Times photographed school leaders across the South Burnett and North Burnett regions, capturing the glamour and excitement as they celebrated the end of their school careers.

If you missed out seeing this year’s graduates, we’ve got five galleries for you to check out.

KINGAROY STATE SCHOOL

MURGON STATE SCHOOL

NANANGO STATE SCHOOL

ST MARY’S CATHOLIC SCHOOL

BURNETT STATE COLLEGE

