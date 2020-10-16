Menu
From drug driving to driving without a licence, this is everything Kingaroy police dealt with this week. (Picture: File)
Crime

4 in court after Kingaroy cops bust drug, unlicenced drivers

Tristan Evert
16th Oct 2020 2:00 PM
FROM disqualified drivers to driving under the influence of drugs, this is what Kingaroy police dealt with this week.

Thursday October 8

A 37-year-old Beerwah man is due to face court after allegedly driving while disqualified.

On Thursday October 8 at 11.05pm police intercepted a Nissan utility on Alford Street.

Investigations identified the driver had been disqualified.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on November 2.

 Saturday October 10

A 19-year-old Kingaroy man is due to face court after he was allegedly driving on a suspended licence.

On Saturday October 10 at 10.55pm police intercepted a Holden sedan on Haly Street.

Investigations identified his licence was demerit point suspended.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on November 2 for allegedly driving while unlicensed.

Tuesday October 13

An unknown person attempted to force entry into a Mitsubishi station wagon parked on William Street overnight.

Entry was not gained, however the man damaged the drivers side door.

Investigations are ongoing.

A 20-year-old Kingaroy woman is due to face court after allegedly driving with a relevant drug present.

On Tuesday October 12 at 2.55pm police intercepted a Ford sedan on Arthur Street.

The woman allegedly returned a positive sample to a road side drug test.

She will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on November 16.

A 25-year-old Kingaroy man is due to face court after allegedly driving with a relevant drug present.

On Tuesday October 12 at 2.55pm police intercepted a Ford sedan on Arthur Street.

The man allegedly returned a positive sample to a road side drug test.

Wednesday October 14

Police are investigating a single vehicle traffic crash where a 42-year-old man lost control of his vehicle while coming out of a corner on Kingaroy Bakers Creek Road.

The Vehicle has slid off the road and ended up on the drivers side of the vehicle.

The driver was treated at the scene for abrasions only.

kingaroy magistrates court kingaroy police south burnett crime
South Burnett

