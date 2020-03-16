40+ PHOTOS: Murgon continue dominance in 9’s comp

Sam Turner Full Profile Login to follow

RUGBY LEAGUE: MURGON'S rugby league dominance continued in Mundubbera on March 14, with the team taking out the Clash 4 Cash 9's Competition.

Six Wide Bay Burnett teams clashed at Archer Park on Saturday, with Murgon beating Mundubbera 16-12.

The Wondai Wolves, Cherbourg Hornets, Murgon Mustangs, Mundubbera Tigers and Gayndah Gladiators all travelled from the Burnett, while the Bundy West Panthers travelled from the coast to compete in this pre-season hit out.

Right from the onset Murgon stamped their authority on the competition in the Clash 4 Cash.

Decisive wins over Cherbourg and Gayndah in their first two rounds were made possible through some accelerated plays and superb ball movement.

Co-coach Paul Brunjes said standout performances from Elwyn Fewquandie and Barwon Fisher were instrumental in their matches.

"They were pretty special all day," Mr Brunjes said.

"They were our two that came to the top when we really needed them."

His team's fitness was well and truly put the test.

Mr Brunjes said the team were struggling a bit in their third clash against West Bundaberg, drawing 10-10.

"Coming into half time in the final, they picked themselves up, and they just brought it home.

"Mundubbera were definitely coming back at us."

An ultimatum was put to the Murgon team at half time, with players being told to bring some energy into the final half, or they were going to be beaten.

"To their credit, they put it in for another nine minutes, and we won it."

Tries to Murgon's Chris Bond, Fewquandie and Luke Dudgeon saw the visitors come away with the win.

Mundubbera fought back hard, with tries to Ringo Halafitti, and Sinali Make, but it was just not enough.

Murgon had been monitoring Mundubbera's plays throughout the day, knowing they'd be hard team to play.

"We knew they've had form, and they've got some big bodies there as well."

The force of these big bodies were put on display in Mundubbera's second round clash against Wondai, where the match was drawn due to the injury of a Wondai player.

Following their success in the A-grade competition last year, they were able to replicate their success in the North Burnett on Saturday.