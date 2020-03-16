Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Rugby League premium_icon 40+ PHOTOS: Murgon continue dominance in 9’s comp

News premium_icon 30 PICS: Murgon hosts its 97th annual agricultural...

Life

Life premium_icon GALLERY: Kumbia International Women’s Day lunch

Life

Life premium_icon MEGA GALLERY: 50+ pics from Proston Show 2020

Local Faces premium_icon PHOTOS: Inspiring women from around South Burnett

COOOOOYAR: All the action from this year's Cooyar Show.

Life premium_icon GALLERY: 80+ photos from the Cooyar Show

Education premium_icon BLOOPERS GALLERY: South Burnett Prep class...

News premium_icon HUGE GALLERY: All of our South Burnett Prep...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Huge turnout at Agnes blues festival

SEA OF COLOUR: Saint Mary's show their true colours at exciting school fundraiser.

News premium_icon A STORM OF COLOUR: 47 photos from Saint Mary's Colour...

WHEN I GROW UP: We asked prep students what they want to be when they grow up.

Education premium_icon WHEN I GROW UP: Meet our ambitious new preps

Lifesaving

Lifesaving premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Athletes to go the distance at Iron X...

News

News premium_icon BONES FIND: Inside the crime scene on Pioneer...

FASHION FORWARD: All the fashion and faces from the 2020 Bell Races in one MEGA gallery.

News premium_icon MEGA GALLERY: 250+ photos from the Bell Races

Pets & Animals

Pets & Animals premium_icon Stressful Monday? Here's photos of dogs going for...

News

News premium_icon 50 PHOTOS: Tom Curtain returns

News

News premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: New Year’s Day in Yarraman

News premium_icon HUGE GALLERY: New Year’s Eve at the Kingaroy RSL

CELEBRATION: All the shenanigans from last night's New Year's Eve party at the Commercial Hotel in Kingaroy.

News premium_icon GALLERY: All the New Year's shenanigans from the...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: The party has started at Falls Festival Byron...

Environment

Environment premium_icon IN PICTURES: Refilling water bombers at Bundy airport...

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Stars shine bright at Kingaroy carols

News

News premium_icon 130+ PHOTOS: Kids carve up the court in Hotshots...

Education premium_icon PHOTOS: Monto State High’s formal 2019

Weather

Weather premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Suburban nightmare as hail-nado rains...

Rugby League

40+ PHOTOS: Murgon continue dominance in 9’s comp

, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
16th Mar 2020 10:45 AM

premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: MURGON'S rugby league dominance continued in Mundubbera on March 14, with the team taking out the Clash 4 Cash 9's Competition.

Six Wide Bay Burnett teams clashed at Archer Park on Saturday, with Murgon beating Mundubbera 16-12.

 

 

The Wondai Wolves, Cherbourg Hornets, Murgon Mustangs, Mundubbera Tigers and Gayndah Gladiators all travelled from the Burnett, while the Bundy West Panthers travelled from the coast to compete in this pre-season hit out.

Right from the onset Murgon stamped their authority on the competition in the Clash 4 Cash.

Decisive wins over Cherbourg and Gayndah in their first two rounds were made possible through some accelerated plays and superb ball movement.

Co-coach Paul Brunjes said standout performances from Elwyn Fewquandie and Barwon Fisher were instrumental in their matches.

"They were pretty special all day," Mr Brunjes said.

"They were our two that came to the top when we really needed them."

His team's fitness was well and truly put the test.

Mr Brunjes said the team were struggling a bit in their third clash against West Bundaberg, drawing 10-10.

"Coming into half time in the final, they picked themselves up, and they just brought it home.

"Mundubbera were definitely coming back at us."

An ultimatum was put to the Murgon team at half time, with players being told to bring some energy into the final half, or they were going to be beaten.

"To their credit, they put it in for another nine minutes, and we won it."

Tries to Murgon's Chris Bond, Fewquandie and Luke Dudgeon saw the visitors come away with the win.

Mundubbera fought back hard, with tries to Ringo Halafitti, and Sinali Make, but it was just not enough.

Murgon had been monitoring Mundubbera's plays throughout the day, knowing they'd be hard team to play.

"We knew they've had form, and they've got some big bodies there as well."

The force of these big bodies were put on display in Mundubbera's second round clash against Wondai, where the match was drawn due to the injury of a Wondai player.

Following their success in the A-grade competition last year, they were able to replicate their success in the North Burnett on Saturday.