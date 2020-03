COLOURFUL: South Burnett Times readers shared their favourite photos of sunsets and sunrises. (Photos: Contributed)

HOW often do we stop to admire the sunset, or get up early to see the colours in a sunrise?

Did you notice the reflections in the clouds as the sun went down?

The South Burnett region produces some pretty incredible sunsets, often without obstructed views from buildings.

South Burnett Times readers shared their favourite snapshots of sunrises and sunsets from around the region.

Here’s a collection of these amazing shots: