40 years of kicking goals

The Nanango Panthers are calling on all past and present members to come together to honour their 40 years in the South Burnett competition.

The Nanango Football Club is calling on all past and present members to come together to celebrate the club’s 40th year since its origin in 1980.

The Nanango Football Club was one of the first to push for a new code of football in the South Burnett when they held a public meeting in 1979.

After a number of children expressed interest, a muster was arranged in 1980.

During 1980, Nanango, Kingaroy and Wondai clubs played fixtures as well as travelling to Dalby and Chinchilla for carnivals.

The Nanango Football Club’s original treasurer, Brenda Fleming said the first canteen was a tent in the ground.

“We used to play out of the old Butter Factory in Nanango with a boggy patch in the bottom corner,” Fleming said.

“The fields were not very suitable with holes caused by the show stock during the Nanango Show.

“We used to sell hot dogs, potato chips and soft drinks out of a tent back when the club started.”

By 1981, there were four men’s teams and one women’s team with Murgon joining the competition.

Since 1981, the Nanango Football Club has grown into one of the region’s most successful clubs, winning seven out of the last eight men’s premierships with the women’s team going undefeated for three years straight.

The Nanango Panthers took out the 2019 Women's South Burnett competition after coming back from 3-0 down to win in a penalty shoot out. (Picture: Matt Collins

Nanango Football Club vice president Jacqui Downie said the club had been very fortunate in retaining the majority of their players over the years.

“The whole club gets on really well and we have always been able to field strong teams in all age groups,” Downie said.

“The only year the league somewhat struggled was when a South Burnett representative team was formed with a number of good players leaving the South Burnett league.

“The South Burnett team went on to win the Toowoomba competition in their first year before deciding to filter back into the local competition.”

The Nanango Football Club will be celebrating their 40th year at the Nanango Cultural Centre on March 21.

For more information or to book tickets email aimeeswan12@gmail.com.