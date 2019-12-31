Menu
Emergency sirens are ringing in a Victorian town that is facing disaster.
Breaking

4000 trapped by fire; people told to get in ocean for safety

by Ben Graham
31st Dec 2019 10:02 AM

Towns in Victoria's East Gippsland have been hit by out-of-control bushfires and homes are expected to be lost, while 4000 people are sheltering on a beach.

Rapidly moving fires in NSW have suddenly flared up this morning and they're headed east, towards the coast.

Meanwhile, a firefighter has been killed in a truck rollover near Albury in New South Wales, as out-of-control infernos threatens homes and lives in three states, with conditions set to worsen in some regions.

Severe fire danger is also forecast for Exmouth Gulf Coast and Gascoyne Coast in Western Australia today.

bushfires crisis emergency service seniors-news trapped

Just In

    Just In

