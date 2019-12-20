45km/h+ OVER: ‘Irresponsible drivers’ spark holiday plea

ZERO TO 100 in 4.9 SECONDS: Senior Constable Jade Miller from Kingaroy road policing unit with the latest police performance vehicle. (PHOTO: Matt Collins)

ZERO TO 100 in 4.9 SECONDS: Senior Constable Jade Miller from Kingaroy road policing unit with the latest police performance vehicle. (PHOTO: Matt Collins)

DRIVERS are urged to ‘expect the unexpected’ on Queensland roads this holiday season.

Dalby road policing unit senior constable Jade Miller urges all drivers to be alert after recording three drivers speeding more than 45km/h over the limit in the Burnett.

“I don’t think for a moment they considered the consequences of injuring or killing someone at these ridiculous speeds,” he said.

On Wednesday, a Gayndah man was slapped with eight demerit points on the Burnett Highway, after travelling 45km/h over the limit.

On Tuesday, a driver was clocked doing more than twice the speed limit along Haly St in Kingaroy.

Last Sunday, a learner driver decided to travel more than 50km/h over the speed limit, losing 10 demerit points.

Snr Const. Miller said research showed that speeds 5km/h above the speed limit in urban areas and 10km/h above the limit in rural areas were sufficient to double the risk of an injury crash.

“One can only imagine then how much the risk of crashing would be at 45, 54 and 67km/h over the speed limit as we’ve seen this week from some very irresponsible drivers,” he said.

Snr Const. Miller, based in Kingaroy, said speeding was not limited to driving over the speed limit.

“It’s also driving too fast for the conditions as well as, for example, in poor weather, lighting, road and traffic conditions,” he said.

He said many speeding motorists would mention they were tired or over-familiarised with the road they were driving one.

“This is why it’s very important to expect the unexpected even on familiar roads and to pull over and rest when tired,” Snr Const. Miller said.

Police have recorded 51 fatalities in the Southern policing region, which includes the South Burnett, this year as of November 26.

The Fatal 5 are the five most common contributors to road trauma.

Police will continue to target these offences over the holiday period.

“There will be a special focus on not only targeting the main highways and roads but also as many of the isolated back roads in the region as we can,” Snr Const. Miller said.

“We want the holiday period to be enjoyable and memorable for everyone for the right reasons.”