Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic Alice Springs coronavirus COVID-19 images
Generic Alice Springs coronavirus COVID-19 images
Health

46 more fines as coronavirus breaches pass $1.5 million

by Elise Williams
20th Apr 2020 9:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND police have now issued more than $1.5 million in COVID-19 infringement notices after another 46 people were fined for breaches in the past 24 hours.

The latest infringements amount to $61,000 in fines but are down on the 70 issued in the previous 24 hours.

 

 

Meanwhile, police turned 11 vehicles away from crossing into Queensland while 100 of the 1972 people they intercepted at border checks were directed into quarantine.

Another person was refused entry at a Queensland domestic airport terminal.

Police were not required to conduct any business compliance checks on non-essential businesses, while 40 checks were done on people in state-ordered quarantine.

Originally published as 46 more fines as coronavirus breaches pass $1.5 million

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
breaches coronavirus covid-19 fines queensland

Just In

    The Office star dead at 64

    The Office star dead at 64
    • 20th Apr 2020 9:34 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why Kingaroy realtor is fighting for his landlords

        premium_icon Why Kingaroy realtor is fighting for his landlords

        Property Kingaroy real estate agent Chris Arnold believes the State Government should be making moves in the best interest of landlords and tenants.

        PREGNANT IN A PANDEMIC: Local woman shares her story

        premium_icon PREGNANT IN A PANDEMIC: Local woman shares her story

        News Sarah and Nate Howard-Osborne are expecting their second child and have managed to...

        An open letter to the class of 2020

        premium_icon An open letter to the class of 2020

        Opinion OPINION: I know 2020 wasn’t what you had planned, but you will be stronger and...

        What school looks like for returning students

        premium_icon What school looks like for returning students

        Education Teachers, parents face unprecedented start to school today