46-year-old learner driver charged

Woman charged for driving alone on Learner's Licence. Photo: Police Media

A 43-YEAR-OLD learner driver was caught driving unaccompanied in Gympie on Saturday.

The woman was driving a blue Suzuki Grand Vitara when she was pulled over on Cootharaba Rd, Gympie police senior constable Deb Page said.

She was not displaying L plates and was the only person in the car, she said.

The woman was fined $213 and lost two demerit points causing her to lose her licence.