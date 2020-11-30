‘48 hours to say goodbye’: Dad thanks first person at scene

Frank Pinto with his son Chris Pinto, who died in a freak skate park accident in Mudjimba. Picture: Supplied

The father of the popular Marcoola teacher who died in a freak skating accident has thanked the first person at the tragic scene for gifting the family "48 hours to say goodbye".

Frank Pinto, 62, said he had no idea how long his son Chris laid unconscious - and alone - on the concrete at the secluded Mudjimba skatepark after the tragic fall.

But he said the quick actions of a young man, called Lachlan, who found his son allowed the family to spend 48 hours in hospital to say goodbye.

"If Christopher just died he would've just gone to a morgue," Mr Pinto said. "Lachlan put him in a recovery position and he did everything he could to help."

The much-loved teacher spent two days in a coma at Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital until his life support was turned off and his body gave in last Thursday night.

He was 32.

Mr Pinto, who lives in Palmview, said his son was surrounded by family including his partner Jess Claassens, his mother Karen Wilkinson, his step-mum Michelle Gray, Jess's mum Liz, her sister Beth, her brother Baden and his wife Jasmine, in his final moments.

"We were all with him playing music and talking to him until his heart stopped beating," he said.

"If it wasn't for Lachlan we wouldn't have been able to do that."

Chris Pinto with his fiancee Jess before he died in a freak skate park accident. Picture: Gofundme

Paramedics were called to the skate park about 2.45pm on Tuesday when they received a report of a man with severe head injuries.

Ms Claassens was waiting at Pacific Paradise State Primary School, where the pair worked as casual teachers, to be picked up by her partner.

When he failed to show, she was driven to the skate park off Taylor St to check on him.

Mr Pinto said when two ambulances drove out of the street, Ms Claassens knew "what had happened".

"(Christopher) was found with his head on the grass and the rest of the body on the concrete, so based on that he hit the very edge of the concrete," he said.

Mr Pinto said the young couple moved to Marcoola from Sydney less than a year ago for a better life, to own their own home and bring up children together.

Jess Claassens, the fiance of Chris Pinto who died following a freak skating accident has shared photos and messages on social media.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the devastated fiancee afford IVF treatment, so she could have "a piece of Chris in her life forever".

Ms Claassens took to social media on Saturday to share with her followers that a clinic had been able to freeze his sperm.

"Chris was so so excited and passionate about being a Dad in the near future, we wanted nothing more than to have a child together and spend the rest of our lives ridiculously in love ," she said.

Mr Pinto, a procurement manager, said it was thanks to Lachlan that Ms Claassens could conceive her late fiancee's child.

"He's given us the opportunity to retrieve Christopher's sperm and Jess the opportunity to have a baby," he said.

Flowers and cards have been left in honour of a Chris Pinto who died after a fall at Mudjimba skatepark on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Pinto said the pair met about three years ago and engaged a year later.

When COVID-19 put them on Jobseeker payments they started up their own home-baking business, called Coast Keto, to make ends meet.

Mr Pinto said he was overwhelmed by how much his son has touched the life of others.

He said he had lost a "good mate" but was thankful for the time they had together.

"The first night (following the fall) I could barely sleep," he said.

"All I could see was Christopher at the skate park. And then suddenly I had that thought 'You know what Frank, you had so many wonderful experiences with him that he's always going to be with you'."

Anyone who would like to help can find the GoFundMe page here.