5 things sports fans can expect from 2020

OPEN SPACE: Chris Walker gets into top gear in the Legends of League game.

THE dawn of a new decade is upon us and sports fans in the region have a lot to be excited about.

With a buzz in the air surrounding the 2020 season, we’ve decided to look at what’s to come over the next 12 months.

Kingaroy Soccer Sevens returns home

Kingaroy motels and hotels can expect to be fully booked come February as one of Kingaroy’s premier sporting carnivals returns home in 2020.

The Kingaroy Soccer Sevens has been running for over 30 years and with new and improved facilities will be back stronger than ever.

League of Legends welcomes six new players

Rugby League punters have a lot to look forward in 2020 with a huge weekend of Rugby League coming up in February.

Cherbourg’s first two-day carnival since 1988, the International Legends of League weekend aims to put 12 men’s and six women’s teams on the field with some big prize money up for grabs.

Fans can expect the return of crowd favourite John Hopoate and Cliff Lyons with six new legends also set to take the field.

Big things expected for Darling Downs AFL

AFL in the Darling Downs can expect a new level of professionalism and development in 2020 with a new structure to be implemented by AFL Queensland.

The competition aims to emulate the success of Mackay and Capricornia who underwent the change last season.

AFLQ will fully govern the league however will be supported locally by an advisory board.

Football field upgrades

The Kingaroy Senior Football club is set to showcase several new upgrades that are currently nearing completion.

Thanks to Government grants the football club has extended the clubhouse making way for a new women’s change room.

The club have also recently installed new flood lights that will extend lighting in 2020 from its main ground in Oliver Bond Street to two nearby training fields.

Bringing back the big screen

The 2020 IBRP Kings Royal at Kingaroy Speedway was already set to be huge and now welcomes the return of the giant video big screen.

In addition, fans unable to attend the event will now be able to watch live from home via Clay Per View.