BIG EVENT: Samantha Hetherington, Ben Feather and Logan Steinhardt at last year’s Proston Show.
News

5 Things to do this weekend

Madeline Grace
6th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
LOOKING for something fun to do this weekend in the South Burnett?

No need to stress because we’ve got you covered with a line-up of five can’t miss local events.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a local or just passing through – these events are for everyone.

Here’s what’s happening in the South Burnett this weekend:

1. Wondai Art exhibition opening

Friday

Wondai Regional Art Gallery will be opening its latest monthly exhibition for this year with a wine and cheese tasting at 6pm.

This month the gallery will be showcasing textile-based artworks by Elizabeth Schmidt in the front gallery.

There will be new works by local artist Tony Love in the main gallery.

You can also expect to see artworks from the collection of gallery founder and former curator Alison Iszlaub in the rear gallery.

Children from St John’s Lutheran School will be showing off their creative artworks in the Kidz Korner.

Friday’s opening will also feature hot and cold finger food, punch, along with wine tastings from a South Burnett winery and live entertainment.

Admission is just $5 and everyone is welcome to attend.

After the opening the exhibition will remain on show from 10am to 4pm daily until the end of the month.

2. Kingaroy Greatest Shave

Friday

Kingaroy’s Constable Connor Miller is shaving off her locks for the World’s Greatest Shave.

She will be helping to raise funds for leukaemia research. To do this she is hosting a $2.50 sausage sizzle outside Kingaroy Police Station from 6.30am to 9am on Friday morning.

The official shaving will take place at 8am.

If you can’t make it but would like to help Connor’s campaign, you can make an online donation.

3. Proston Show

Saturday

The main day of the 62nd annual Proston Show will be held at Proston Showgrounds.

Horse events will kick off at 8am and the main show opens at 8.30am.

Show ticket prices will be $10 for adults, $5 for high school students and $3 for primary school pupils (children under five years of age can enter free), and a family pass for two adults and two or more children is also available for $25.

4. Kumbia International Women’s Day Luncheon

Sunday

Sunday is International Women’s Day and Kumbia Kindy will be hosting a luncheon at Kumbia Hall in Bell St from 10.30am.

This great event will feature ‘My Smoko Break’ columnist, author and social media guru Hayley Maudsley, Christene Nissen and Amy Ballinger as guest speakers.

Tickets are $50 per person.

CELEBRATING WOMEN: Jess Simpkins and Jodie Black from Kumbia Kindy hosted last year’s South Burnett International Women's Day Luncheon. (Photo: Madeline Grace)
5. Nanango Stags car wash

Sunday

The Nanango Rugby League Football Club will be holding a car wash at its grounds from 7am until noon.

For $5 you can get your car handwashed and support the club.

