50+ Photos: Men’s Legends of League grand final

It was a local derby for the Legends of League men’s grand final with the Cherbourg Brothers United taking on the Cherbourg Coastal Connections at Jack O’Chin Oval on Saturday.

It was tightly contested right from the kick off with both sides going all out, leaving nothing in the tank.

It was eight minutes in when a spiral bomb came down for the United’s fullback resulting in a knock on and a new set of six to the Connection side.

Numerous repeat sets allowed Connection’s second row Fred Cobbo to charge over the line for their first try.

Cobbo’s try was converted by Connection centre Calum Bond taking the score to 6–0.

Connection’s continued to attack the line with interchange forward Neil Stanley crossing in the corner however the try was disallowed due to a forward pass.

Shortly after another player of the bench for the Connection’s, Anthony Gadd crossed taking the score to 10–0.

With five minutes left in the first half United’s second row Peter Langton found himself a try, narrowly avoiding the sideline.

The conversion was unsuccessful taking the half time score to 10–4 in favour of Cherbourg Coastal Connections.

An injury concerned paused play for 15 minutes before a United player was taken in an ambulance as a result of a big tackle.

When play resumed some lighting footwork from United’s five-eighth Errol Simpson got them back in the game when he crossed under the black dot.

The kick was converted levelling the score with six minutes left on the clock.

The United had one last chance attacking the line in the dying minutes and look dangerous with a chip kick that just rolled dead.

The siren sounded for full time and the score was 10–10 with the Cherbourg Coastal Connections taking the win as they were the first try scoring team.