Police have charged a 50-year-old Kingaroy woman with producing and posessing dangerous drugs. (Picture: File)

A 50-YEAR-old Kingaroy woman is due to face court after she was charged with producing and possessing dangerous drugs.

On Thursday November 5, police executed a search warrant at a Harris Road address, where they allegedly found the woman in possession of dangerous drugs.

The woman will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on November 30.