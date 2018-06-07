$60k in 24 hours for Toowoomba dad with brain tumour

Shaun and Stacey McCarthy with their two sons, Benji (left) and Maxi.

Shaun and Stacey McCarthy with their two sons, Benji (left) and Maxi.

UPDATE: In the last five hours, another $14,000 has been raised for Shaun McCarthy via his GoFundMe page, bringing the total from $50,000 to $64,157.

It is still less than 24 hours since Mr McCarthy's good friend Malcolm Campbell created the fundraiser.

The Toowoomba community has thrown its support behind the McCarthy family, with Facebook users sending their love via a post on The Chronicle's Facebook page.

"The Toowoomba community is very generous when people are in need! I with this family well," Zoe Elwell said.

"Best wishes to you and your family," Sonia Collins said.

"My heart goes to their little family," Courtney Dwyer said

EARLIER: In less than 24 hours, the Toowoomba community has fundraised more than $50,000 for local father-of-two Shaun McCarthy, after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour "the size of an orange".

On August 14, Mr McCarthy was told he had a 60mm brain tumour above his left eye, and was told he would need emergency surgery within a week to remove the tumour.

Mr McCarthy is Toowoomba born and bred and owns and operates Resident Restorations.

Long time friend of Mr McCarthy, Malcolm Campbell, organised a GoFundMe page for Mr McCarthy at 2.51pm yesterday.

Mr Campbell was overwhelmed to find the page had reached its $50,000 fundraising target at 7.49am this morning.

"Thank you to all who shared and donated," Mr Campbell said in a post on the GoFundMe page.

"Shaun's surgery is booked for Tuesday, August 25, 2020 with a neurosurgeon in Brisbane.

"Stacey (Shaun's wife) will provide updates on this as the family learns more.

"Until the surgery is performed and the tumour is safely removed, we will not know what the future holds for Shaun and his family."

Mr McCarthy's wife, Stacey, also shared a message of thanks via the GoFundMe page.

"Thank you so much to Mal and Claire for organising this fundraiser," she said.

"It's totally distracted Shaun from everything and made him relax a bit more knowing that we will get through this financially.

"We are blown away by the generosity of everyone who has donated, contacted us to offer support, and given us strength to get through this.

"We truly have an amazing community of friends and family, and we will be forever grateful for the support."

To follow Mr McCarthy's journey visit www.gofundme.com/f/shaun-mccarthys-brain-battle