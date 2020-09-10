Menu
51 new COVID cases in Victoria

by Hannah Moore
10th Sep 2020 8:19 AM

 

There have been 51 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in Victoria and seven deaths overnight.

Thursday's numbers are a significant decrease from Wednesday, where there were 76 new cases and 11 deaths.

It also tracks well for Melbourne, as new data from the Department of Health and Human Services shows Melbourne's 14-day average is on the decline.

The 14-day average for metropolitan Melbourne fell to 74.5 on Wednesday, down from 84.8 on Monday.

If the average of new cases is between 30 and 50 by September 28, the city will be able to move to the next step out of lockdown.

Victoria's coronavirus death toll now stands at 701.

More to come

 

Originally published as 51 new COVID cases in Victoria

coronavirus covid-19 health victoria

