Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Artist impression of Roma student health accommodation
Artist impression of Roma student health accommodation
News

$5.95m student accommodation to create jobs, attract staff

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
9th Apr 2020 9:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SET TO create 15 new jobs for the town and a new benchmark in regional student accommodation standards in Queensland. Roma’s new $5.95 million health student accommodation precinct continues moving ahead.

Woollam Constructions has been awarded the building contract for the project.

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said construction works would begin on site in August.

“This precinct will set a new benchmark in regional student accommodation standards across Queensland,” Mr Dick said.

“The build will create 15 new jobs for the town, which is great news for local subbies.

“Woollam Constructions will use many Roma-based suppliers, subcontractors and design consultants to deliver this landmark project for the region.”

The accommodation will feature 20 bedrooms in modern residential pavilions, communal facilities and recreation areas, and will help the South West Hospital and Health Service attract and retain staff in the region.

The precinct will be built in Economic Development Queensland’s Clearview Rise residential estate, near the new $70 million Roma Hospital.

Woollam Constructions Managing Director Craig Percival said the company was thrilled to see the precinct coming to fruition and the economic flow on it would have for the region.

“Woollam is a regional builder and one thing Woollam strives for in all our projects is maximising opportunities for the communities where we work,” Mr Percival said.

“As one of Australia’s oldest building companies, our portfolio covers the design, construction and servicing of aged care communities, hospitals, schools, airports, and community infrastructure across the state.”

Mr Dick said the accommodation would create a sense of community for health students, many of whom would be living away from home for the first time.

“The precinct will have a positive and significant impact on this community, providing a boost to economic activity through construction, improved health services in the region, better social connections, and improved learning opportunities,” he said.

The first intake of students is anticipated to take up residency by mid-2021.

Artist impression of Roma student health accommodation
Artist impression of Roma student health accommodation

Roma health student accommodation precinct map.
Roma health student accommodation precinct map.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Murgon man arrested after dramatic police pursuit

        premium_icon UPDATE: Murgon man arrested after dramatic police pursuit

        Crime Police were forced to fire their weapons when a Murgon man allegedly drove towards officers, narrowly missing them.

        Little athletes rewarded for big year

        premium_icon Little athletes rewarded for big year

        Athletics Despite the Nanango Little Athletics club having to do their presentation online, a...

        ‘We are all in this together’: Year 12 students in limbo

        premium_icon ‘We are all in this together’: Year 12 students in limbo

        Education Vice-captain said it’s a challenging time for students, and urges peers to stay...

        Bakery bandit steals cakes and cash

        premium_icon Bakery bandit steals cakes and cash

        Crime Thief with a sweet tooth bites off more than they can chew.

        • 9th Apr 2020 10:00 AM