6 things to do these Summer school holidays
WHETHER you are entertaining young children or teenagers over the Christmas school holidays, there are plenty of things to do to keep the boredom at bay.
Kingaroy Tenpin Bowling Centre, Kingaroy Cinemas or any South Burnett swimming pool will provide an escape from the heat.
Other family members may be ready for a picnic, bushwalk or adventure at Coomba Falls, the Bunya Mountains or a ride along the South Burnett Rail Trail.
South Burnett libraries are putting on some Christmas fun these December school holidays.
Children can make Australian Christmas foam mosaic magnets at one of the South Burnett libraries.
Blackbutt will hold their session at 10am on Wednesday, December 18, and at the Kingaroy library on Thursday, December 19, at 10am.
Wondai will host the workshop at 2.30pm on Tuesday, December 17, and in Murgon on Thursday, December 19, at 10am.
Nanango will host a craft session on Tuesday, December 17, at 2.30pm and Thursday, December 19, at 10am.
