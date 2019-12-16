6 things to do these Summer school holidays

1. Cool down like Brooke and Ella Mcaleese in a Burnett swimming pools. Picture: Laura Blackmore

WHETHER you are entertaining young children or teenagers over the Christmas school holidays, there are plenty of things to do to keep the boredom at bay.

2.Why not go tenpin bowling at the Kingaroy Bowling centre like Christine Muller and Debbie O'Brien? Photo: Madeline Grace

Kingaroy Tenpin Bowling Centre, Kingaroy Cinemas or any South Burnett swimming pool will provide an escape from the heat.

3. Enjoy a picnic or a swim at the picturesque Coomba Falls at Maidenwell. Picture: Jessica McGrath

Other family members may be ready for a picnic, bushwalk or adventure at Coomba Falls, the Bunya Mountains or a ride along the South Burnett Rail Trail.

4.Bunya Mountains is perfect for a drive, bushwalk or picnic. (PHOTO: Jessica McGrath)

5. Explore the South Burnett rail trail on your bike or on foot as a family. Picture: Tobi Loftus

South Burnett libraries are putting on some Christmas fun these December school holidays.

Children can make Australian Christmas foam mosaic magnets at one of the South Burnett libraries.

Blackbutt will hold their session at 10am on Wednesday, December 18, and at the Kingaroy library on Thursday, December 19, at 10am.

Wondai will host the workshop at 2.30pm on Tuesday, December 17, and in Murgon on Thursday, December 19, at 10am.

Nanango will host a craft session on Tuesday, December 17, at 2.30pm and Thursday, December 19, at 10am.

6. South Burnett libraries are holding Christmas Craft sessions from December 17 to 19, like this one at the Kingaroy Library with Mitchell Groth and Joshua Lamping. Picture: Claudia Williams

