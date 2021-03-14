Menu
63rd Proston Show, March 13, 2021. Photo: Dominic Elsome & Holly Cormack
Community

60+ PHOTOS: Proston kicks off Burnett show season in style

Holly Cormack
14th Mar 2021 6:30 PM
For two days of good old-fashioned family fun, Burnett locals and visitors alike flocked to Proston Showground to enjoy the 63rd annual show.

President of the Proston Show Viv White said she was thrilled the community could come together for an exciting day out and that the 2021 show had gone back to the “country way” - with the stud cows stealing the spotlight.

“It's more back to basic agriculture. We’ve got cooking displays, the stud cows, poultry and the dogs. So it’s back to the country way,” she said.

After a tough year for farmers, plagued with COVID-19 and ongoing drought, the community were able to reconnect and have a little fun, with a newly introduced bar for the adults and plenty of adrenaline-pumping activities for the kids, including a rock climbing wall, mouse maze, slides, and a petting zoo.

“It’s just great to see people out there smiling. Everyone’s bouncing and the cows are sleek and shining and looking beautiful, and the young people are out there with big smiles,” Ms White said.

“Thanks everyone for supporting us and thanks to the team who got it all together.”

CHECK OUT ALL THE PHOTOS HERE:

proston show 2021
South Burnett

