60+ PHOTOS: St Patrick’s graduates celebrate end of an era

ST PATRICK’S Catholic Primary School have farewelled their 2020 school leaders in an emotional liturgy this week, reflecting on their journey over the past seven years as they prepare for High School.

Held at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church last night, Grade 6 teacher John Greenham said he was sad to see his students leave St Patrick’s but grateful to have the chance to see them learn and grow over the past term.

“Even though I only got to know you over one term, you’ll forever be etched in my heart,” Mr Greenham said.

“Each and every one of you impressed me with your leadership and kindness, and I’m lucky I’m the one who got to spend your last weeks of primary school with you.”

Each student was awarded a certificate for their incredible efforts, as well as three special awards celebrating academic achievement and leadership among the students.

St Patrick’s Overall Improvement Award, which goes to the student who has shown improvement in their academic learning and social situations during their time at St Patrick’s, was awarded to Chad King.

Chad King with grade 6 teacher John Greenham and principal Justin McCarthy, St Patrick's Year 6 Graduation Liturgy 2020. Photo/Holly Cormack.

St Patrick’s All Rounder Award, received by the student who has demonstrated an all round ability during their time at the school, was awarded to Dominic Pedron.

Dominic Pedron with grade 6 teacher John Greenham and principal Justin McCarthy, St Patrick's Year 6 Graduation Liturgy 2020. Photo/Holly Cormack.

St Patrick’s Leadership award, for the student who typifies what a leader should stand for and exhibits the qualities of a leader during their time at St Patrick’s, was awarded to Larrah Mead.

Larrah Mead with grade 6 teacher John Greenham and principal Justin McCarthy, St Patrick's Year 6 Graduation Liturgy 2020. Photo/Holly Cormack.

Here are some photos from their graduation: