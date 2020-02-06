630 athletes to descend on Gympie for regional champs

Gympie Athletics - Gympie Athletes prepared to shine at the Regional Championships (back, from left) Amelia Garner, Molly Isaac, Kleo Isaac, Cooper Laycock, Mitchell Whittaker, Boaz Rogers and Levi Bourke. (Front, from left) Abby Rogers, Olive Isaac, Elana Rogers, Tyler Roberts, Chayce Roberts and Loghan Roberts.

ATHLETICS: Talented athletes from the Sunshine Coast, South Burnett and north Brisbane will descend on Gympie for the 2020 Sunshine Coast Regional Championships this weekend at Albert Park.

There will be 630 athletes - including 75 from Gympie - competing in 355 events for a spot at the state championships in March.

"This is one of the biggest carnivals we have had," Gympie Amateur Athletics Club team manager Leslie O'Connor said.

"It is fantastic for Gympie, a lot of talent is coming here. The biggest number at this carnival was 700, so we have gone pretty close.

"We go down as far as Deception Bay, as west as South Burnett, as east as the Sunshine Coast and Gympie is furthest north."

The track and field events run across the two days.

"Each child does up to five events, if they did any more we would be there all night," O'Connor said.

Leslie O’Connor, team manager of Gympie Amateur Athletics Club.

"I think our athletes will fare pretty well. I do the results and I have seen the improvement.

"They take the top four to state and there are qualifying distances and times, so if anyone gets that time or distance outside the four, they will go as well."

Gympie was to host this event last year but rain washed it out, so there is a plan in place if the weather proves an issue.

"If it is cancelled this weekend, the following weekend is a back-up. If it is washed out again, it is based on the athletes' personal bests," O'Connor said.

"It is always good to do your best at your club's athletics because you never know, it has happened before."

Spectators are welcome, with heats and finals from 8am.