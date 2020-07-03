Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Campers camping around campfire. camp fire / Camping silhouette generic
Campers camping around campfire. camp fire / Camping silhouette generic
News

$650 fine for arguing about child custody and camping

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
2nd Jul 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 3rd Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been fined $650 for calling his former partner names during an argument over child custody arrangements on a weekend he wanted to go camping.

The 33 year old pleaded guilty on June 30 to one count of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Casparus Schoeman said the defendant called the victim about their children and where they would be on the weekend the defendant had plans to go camping with friends.

He said the defendant called the victim derogatory names and said "that's bulls----."

Mr Schoeman said the victim sent the defendant a text message saying she was on her way to his place and he replied "Don't even park in the driveway. I'll send them down. I don't want to see you."

He said the children told their mother their father had said she was trying to take them away from him.

The defendant was fined $650 and a conviction was recorded.

camping child custody domestic violence rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bail granted for accused drug-trafficker facing 91 charges

        premium_icon Bail granted for accused drug-trafficker facing 91 charges

        Crime DESPITE facing 91 charges, an alleged drug trafficker walked free from court today after securing bail.

        Two new highly toxic drugs found in the South Burnett

        premium_icon Two new highly toxic drugs found in the South Burnett

        News While police are still finding ice daily, two new horrific drugs are starting to...

        Man banned from grog after alleged double assault

        premium_icon Man banned from grog after alleged double assault

        Crime Police were called after an argument broke out between three people, which ended in...

        URGENT: Qld Salmonella outbreak

        URGENT: Qld Salmonella outbreak

        Health Queensland Health has warned of an outbreak of Salmonella