7 Businesses worth the investment in Kingaroy

ARE YOU looking to invest in a business in Kingaroy?

If you’ve been saving up and waiting for the right opportunity to come up, we’ve got seven for you.

1. Motel Holliday

175 Young man Street Kingaroy

$290,000

If you are on the lookout for a starter motel, then this just might be the perfect business for you.

It is easy to maintain and is a 1970s style low-set motel.

It has 13 rooms, along with eight adjoining freestanding modern cabin accommodations in a four by two unit configuration.

More information:

– 21 rooms (13 motel and 8 cabins)

– Great first timers motel

– Situated in a strong country town

– No restaurant

– Run by a couple with one cleaner

– Property inspections are by appointment only

You can find it here: https://www.commercialrealestate.com.au/property/175-youngman-street-kingaroy-qld-4610-2015823131

2. Kingaroy Trendsetter Boutique

195 Kingaroy Street Kingaroy

$145,000

Kingaroy Trendsetter Boutique has been operating for over 30 years, and is one of the leading ladies fashion boutique in Kingaroy.

It is well known by the ommunity.

The boutique has evolved with time, and continues to stock leading Australian fashion labels. Their outlet covers active, casual, wear, weekend wear, cocktail wear, special occasion wear, and stocks a variety of jewellery and accessories.

The business is currently run by a mother and daughter.

This sale has been pressured by personal circumstance, and all offers will be considered.

You can find it here: https://www.commercialrealestate.com.au/property/195-kingaroy-street-kingaroy-qld-4610-2014839778

3. South Burnett Hire and Sales

First Avenue Kingaroy

$950,000

This business hires out equipment, tools, and landscape supplies in the South Burnett.

It is a profitable and well established business, having operated in Kingaroy for over 30 years now.

The lease will include the spacious shop, storage, and land for the landscaping supplies.

The current lease is until 2022.

They do scaffolding, automotive, compactors, concreting, earthmoving, generators, trailers, loaders and much more.

A business website is also included.

You can find it here: https://www.businessesview.com.au/services/equipment-hire-and-sales-and-landscape-supplies-kingaroy-qld/business-details-11710486.html

4. Framed with Style

Kingaroy St, Kingaroy

$87,000

This is business has been established for over 20 years with a high traffic position in the Main street of Kingaroy.

The business offers custom picture framing, frame repairs, and photo printing.

It could easily be run by one person, working 40 hours a week.

This is currently the only picture framing business in Kingaroy.

Everything you need to successfully run this business is included.

Full training will be given to the new buyers.

You can find it here: https://www.businessesview.com.au/services/kingaroy-qld/business-details-12380620.html

5. South Burnett Concrete Pumping Business

Kingaroy

$499,000

This established concrete pumping business has been operating in the South Burnett since 2004, with continual work with local constructors and builders.

It is the only concrete pumping business in the South Burnett area servicing areas: north to Gympie, north west to Gayndah and Mundburrera, and south east to Kilcoy.

The business handles all aspects of concrete pumping including pumping: concrete spraying, boom and line pump.

The business is owner operated along with three casual staff, running two trucks with a line pump and boom pump. The business is sold with all associated equipment to run the business. All SWMS, insurance, certifications, and Workplace health and safety are up to date on a WOWI basis.

The owner is willing to stay on and train the new owners.

You can find it here: https://www.businessesview.com.au/industrial-manufacturing/kingaroy-qld/business-details-12564228.html

6. Work Stuff

46 Knight Street, Kingaroy

$230,000

This business sells work wear, personally and work safety items, first aid products, and cleaning products locally in Kingaroy, and to surrounding areas.

Currently the owners are doing ‘truck runs’ through the South Burnett and Western Downs as well as a retail store in Kingaroy.

The current turnover will provide a family income.

You can find it here: https://www.businessesview.com.au/retail/46-knight-street-kingaroy-qld/business-details-10838975.html

7. Swickers on site Canteen

Kingaroy Barkers Creek Rd

$385,000

After years of business success the current owners have decided to sell this extremely profitable business.

The onsite Canteen at the large Swickers Meat Works is on sale and feeds the appetites of over 800 Swickers employees daily.

The business runs five days a week, with early starts and then closes at 4pm.

It has a fully fitted commercial kitchen, reliable staff, excellent cashflow, a flexible handover, and all updated permits are in place.

The turnover is in the region of $750.000, and with great profits, you could reasonably expect to recoup your investment well within two years.

You can find it here: https://www.anybusiness.com.au/listings/kingaroy-qld-4610-food-hospitality-cafe-coffee-shop-catering-restaurant-3289875