Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CUTENESS OVERLOAD: More than 70 photos of babies born in the South Burnett in 2019.
CUTENESS OVERLOAD: More than 70 photos of babies born in the South Burnett in 2019. Contributed
Life

70+ PHOTOS: Babies of the Burnett 2019

Jessica Mcgrath
27th Dec 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOUTH Burnett parents shared precious images of their babies, capturing moments of sleepy looks, curious smiles and cuteness galore.

The proud mums and dads shared special moments of their babies' lives, who they welcomed into their families this year.

Here's the huge gallery of super cute photos of Burnett babies born in 2019:

 

Photos
View Gallery

 

Pick up a copy of the Friday, December 27 edition of the South Burnett Times to see the full Babies of the Burnett 2019 life-out feature.

babies of the burnett south burnett babies south burnett reader pics
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10 things to do in the South Burnett this weekend

        premium_icon 10 things to do in the South Burnett this weekend

        News Looking for something to do this weekend or while you are travelling through the South Burnett?

        GALLERY: What the South Burnett got up to on Boxing Day

        premium_icon GALLERY: What the South Burnett got up to on Boxing Day

        Local Faces See how our readers celebrated Boxing Day.

        GALLERY: Santa starts his Christmas duties in Wondai

        premium_icon GALLERY: Santa starts his Christmas duties in Wondai

        Family Fun The festive event was buckets of fun all around, and carnival-goers even dodged a...

        Wondai police help our struggling farmers

        premium_icon Wondai police help our struggling farmers

        Community Officers were overwhelmed by the community’s support after they registered the...