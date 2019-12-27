70+ PHOTOS: Babies of the Burnett 2019

CUTENESS OVERLOAD: More than 70 photos of babies born in the South Burnett in 2019.

CUTENESS OVERLOAD: More than 70 photos of babies born in the South Burnett in 2019. Contributed

SOUTH Burnett parents shared precious images of their babies, capturing moments of sleepy looks, curious smiles and cuteness galore.

The proud mums and dads shared special moments of their babies' lives, who they welcomed into their families this year.

Here's the huge gallery of super cute photos of Burnett babies born in 2019:

Pick up a copy of the Friday, December 27 edition of the South Burnett Times to see the full Babies of the Burnett 2019 life-out feature.