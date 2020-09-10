Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gympie Schoolboy Rugby action between James Nash State High School and St Patrick's College. James Nash triumphed 17-5. The James Nash boys celebrate a try.
Gympie Schoolboy Rugby action between James Nash State High School and St Patrick's College. James Nash triumphed 17-5. The James Nash boys celebrate a try.
News

70 PHOTOS: Gympie school rugby action lights up the turf

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
10th Sep 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Jack Stokes Oval saw plenty of quality school rugby action on Wednesday night, including a riveting new chapter to the classic rivalry between James Nash SHS and St Patrick's College.

It was James Nash who finished on top on the scoreboard, but the bruising affair had a lot for both Open Boys squads to be proud of.

Young James Nash fullback Mason Drescher stole the show in one of the curtain raisers, scoring a hat-trick and leading his team to their first victory of the COVID-compromised season.

The St Patrick's College girls squad also impressed, having the better of their contest against St Teresa's Catholic College on the back of a strong performance by Allie Salter.

Check out all our photos from the blistering night of rugby right here.

Photos
View Gallery
gympie news gympie region gympie sport james nash state high school schoolboy rugby st patrick's college
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LOCAL NEWS: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LOCAL NEWS: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        The 300: Qld's worst DV offenders in police sights

        Premium Content The 300: Qld's worst DV offenders in police sights

        News Police check up on Qld’s 300 worst DV offenders

        • 10th Sep 2020 5:33 AM
        Car slams into tree on rural South Burnett road

        Premium Content Car slams into tree on rural South Burnett road

        Breaking Paramedics are currently treating a woman after she lost control, hitting a...

        STATE ELECTION: Who we know is running in Nanango so far

        Premium Content STATE ELECTION: Who we know is running in Nanango so far

        Politics With just over a month to go until voters head to the polls, here’s everyone who’s...