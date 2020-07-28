70+ PHOTOS: Saints secure top spot after gruelling win

THE South Burnett Saints are once again in the winners circle, defeating the South Toowoomba Bombers by 12 points at Lyle Vidler Oval in Kingaroy on July 25.

The pressure around the contest was outstanding for the Saints, out numbering the Bombers at majority of the stoppages throughout the game.

Melissa Haigh dominated the ruck contests, feeding the likes of Brianna Pogany and Kiara Wright who found plenty of space to run.

The Saints forwards managed to lock the ball inside their 50 through some strong tackles from Rosie Pyke and Angela Obrien.

The Bombers moved the ball well through Tiffany Herdon in the middle, however the Saints back six were smart, with fullback Rebecca Mcdonnell picking off the ball as it came in.

The early stages of the match were tightly contested with both sides kicking points before Chloe Hoolihan kicked the first goal of the match for the Bombers.

The Saints answered back with a goal of their own taking the score to 1.2.8 to 1.3.9 in favour of the Bombers at the first break.

Pogany was racking up plenty of possessions early in the second quarter with the Saints moving the ball well out of the backline.

Samantha Snow hit Jessica Kassulke on a lead who hit Keely Walker in range for a set shot, kicking a point.

Alexandra Walters was a tall target for the bombers moving the ball out of the backline.

The Saints continued to apply pressure around the contest with Eriksen laying a big tackle to free the ball up in the second quarter.

Neither team kicked majors in the second term with Pogany and Walker kicking points, taking the half time score to 1.4-10 to 1.3-9 in favour of the Saints.

The Saints were quick off the mark in the third term moving the ball well through hands to find Haylee Ellison inside 50, kicking a point.

The Saints hit the scoreboard first when Reanna Fenton kicked the ball off the ground straight through for a goal.

The Bombers were quick to answer back when Morgan Prior booted a goal from just inside 50.

The Saints kicked another two points with the Bombers kicking one, making the score 2.8-20 to 2.4-16 to the Saints at the third break.

The Bombers were kept scoreless in the last quarter through some strong defence with Tameka Swifte intercepting the footy as it came in.

Teagan Cuts scooped up a loose ball and kicked it through for a goal early in the fourth quarter.

Georgia Fregonese had a late shot for the Bombers, however it fell short, taking the full time score to 2.10-28 to 2.4-16 in the way of the Saints.