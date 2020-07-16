Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

700m border wall erected to stop illegal tourists

by Greg Stolz
16th Jul 2020 1:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 700m border wall is being erected at Coolangatta to stop rat-runners sneaking into Queensland.

Frustrates police have called for the wall after problems with motorists driving around plastic barriers on a Coolangatta backstreet that leads into Tweed Heads.

The water barricade wall running almost the length of Dixon St is being erected today by the Gold Coast City Council.

It follows problems with mainly border residents, including Tweed Heads Hospital visitors, skirting the border blockade.

Traffic cones on Dixon St Coolangatta where the border wall will be erected. Picture: Greg Stolz
Traffic cones on Dixon St Coolangatta where the border wall will be erected. Picture: Greg Stolz

Police say motorists have been driving over an embankment next to the closed roundabout at the intersection of Dixon and Florence streets to illegally enter Queensland.

The problem has increased after the Sydney local government areas of Liverpool and Campbelltown were declared COVID hotspots on Tuesday, leading to delays of up to two hours at the border checkpoints.

The border wall will run 700m long in Coolangatta. Picture: Greg Stolz
The border wall will run 700m long in Coolangatta. Picture: Greg Stolz

Police are now pulling over and checking every NSW-registered vehicles.

Police are patrolling Dixon St to stop the rat-runners until the border wall is erected.

Originally published as 700m border wall erected to stop illegal tourists sneaking in

More Stories

border closure coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUDGET: What your rate bill will look like this year

        premium_icon BUDGET: What your rate bill will look like this year

        Council News Despite a freeze in general rates, some residents can expect to be paying more than ever before.

        NAMED: All 59 people facing Nanango Court today

        premium_icon NAMED: All 59 people facing Nanango Court today

        News EVERY week a number of people face Nanango Magistrates Court. Here is the full list...

        Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Young mum blames pregnancy for Christmas fight with sister

        premium_icon Young mum blames pregnancy for Christmas fight with sister

        Crime The 25-year-old woman said she knows she’s pregnant with a girl if she argues with...