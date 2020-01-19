‘73 reunion showcased history of league in the bush

STORY TIME: Players from all era’s of the club gathered to talk about rugby leagues golden days. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

SOME of the South Burnett’s oldest footy memorabilia was brought back to life at the Radnor Hotel in Blackbutt yesterday as the winning 1973 Blackbutt-Kilcoy rugby league grand final side had their reunion.

Players, fans and club members spent the afternoon sharing stories and rejoicing about rugby league’s good old days in the bush.

FOOTY HISTORY: Some of the South Burnett's oldest footy memorabilia on show at the 1973 grand final reunion. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Blackbutt-Kilcoy member Glen Argent who assisted in the organisation of the day said it is all about getting everyone together and looking back at a bit of footy history.

“We have a range of age groups here today, all from different era’s of the footy club,” Argent said.

“It’s about showcasing some of the memorabilia and the history of the sport in the region,” he said.

“It’s a great reason for everyone to catch up, reminisce, have a beer and a yak.”

The South Burnett competition in the 70s was as strong as any and saw a number of players go on to state and professional level.

LEAGUE LEGENDS: Players from the 1973 Blackbutt-Kilcoy grand final side who defeated Kingaroy 15-10. (Picture: Tristan Evert).

Dave Moffatt was a 73 grand final player who burst on to the scene in 1972 when he started his A-Grade career at 17.

Moffat went on to have an illustrious career, with stints for Canterbury Bankstown and West Brisbane and said it was a very different game back then.

“I was only a young bloke back then and it was very tough competition in the South Burnett,” Moffatt said.

“My first game for the Wide Bay side there was 17 players, of which 15 were from the South Burnett competition,” he said.

“That 73 grand final came down to the wire and back then tries were only worth three points.”

STRONG SIDE: The 1973 grand final plaque that was unveiled at the Radnor Hotel in Blackbutt. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Rugby league flourished through the 70s and 80s and is now facing a new set of challenges according to Blackbutt president Todd Harrison.

“Footy is dying in the bush and as much as today is about the good old days it is also about trying to get footy going again,” Harrison said.

“We are again looking at combining the two clubs in an effort to get kids back in to rugby league.”

The final score in the 1973 Blackbutt-Kilcoy vs Kingaroy grand final was 15-10 in favour of Blackbutt-Kilcoy.