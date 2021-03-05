74yo slapped with stalking charge over takeaway shop tiff

James Colin Green told the Daily he would not be pleading guilty to one charge of unlawful stalking which he fronted Maroochydore Magistrates Court for.

James Colin Green told the Daily he would not be pleading guilty to one charge of unlawful stalking which he fronted Maroochydore Magistrates Court for on Thursday.

Outside court, the Maroochydore man said he had to ride his mobility scooter past the shop, which the charge related to, daily in order to get to the supermarket and his doctor's appointments.

He said he had some disagreements with the owner of the shop which he had previously been a customer of.

But he was surprised when he was charged with stalking.

"I was really angry," he said.

Mr Green, who has limited movement after suffering a stroke, is accused of stalking the man between April 1, 2020 and January 12, 2021.

In court, lawyer Ben Rynderman said he had taken a Legal Aid application from Mr Green and he expected the matter would be discussed with police prior to the next mention.

"I will be offering Mr Green advice as to the merit of the case against him and what constitutes stalking," Mr Rynderman later told the Daily.

The matter was adjourned to March 29 and Mr Green's bail was enlarged.