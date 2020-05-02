8 walking trails within 50km of the South Burnett

AS CORONAVIRUS restrictions begin to ease, South Burnett residents can now get back outdoors and enjoy all of the hiking trails in the region.

Staying within the 50km radius, here are eight trails to make the most of. this weekend.

Early morning ride on the Rail Trail, pre COVID. (Picture: File)

South Burnett Rail Trails

Previously home to two rail trails, the South Burnett region is now part of a 305km-long stretch that encompasses sections from Wulkuraka all the way to Kingaroy.

Since the opening of the Yarraman to Kingaroy trail in August this year, trail enthusiasts can now embark on single-day treks right through to epic multi-day adventures.

The Brisbane Valley Trail takes in sections from Ipswich to Moore in the Ipswich region, and from Moore to Yarraman in the South Burnett. The trail traverses farmland, forests, picturesque rural settings and country towns.

The Kilkivan to Kingaroy Trail totals 89km, however is broken down into eight sections. The Kilkivan to Kingaroy Rail Trail includes Queensland’s longest sealed rail trail of 44km from Kingaroy to Murgon.

These trails offer something for everyone and allow cycling, walking, and in some sections horse riding.

Boat Mountain Reserve

46 kilometres from Wondai

31 kilometres from Murgon

35 kilometres from Cherbourg

Just 31 kilometres northeast of Murgon is Boat Mountain.

This distinctive flat-topped ridge, shaped like an upturned boat, is covered in dry rainforest and open eucalypt woodland.

At 589m above sea level, Boat Mountain is a landmark in the Murgon area, and the headwaters of four creeks.

The trail is a 2.6km return trip that will take you out to Daniels Lookout.

Coomba Falls, Maidenwell. (Photo: File)

Coomba Falls

47 kilometres from Kingaroy

33 kilometres from Nanango

42 kilometres from Kumbia

Just outside Maidenwell is one of the region’s most popular watering holes, Coomba Falls. Coomba Falls is known for its steep descents and deep water, creating the perfect setting for the avid thrillseeker.

Palms National Park. Photo: Contributed

Palms National Park

39 kilometres from Nanango

More than 90 species of birds, flying foxes, frogs, red-necked pademelons and swamp wallabies can all be found along the Palms National Park Palms Circuit.

This 650m gentle trail runs along a spring-fed creek bed and is home to several plant species that date back to the dinosaurs.

This is a great trail for the family with picnic tables throughout, just 8km northeast of Cooyar.

Wooroolin Wetland

49 kilometres from Kumbia

16 kilometres from Kingaroy

29 kilometres from Murgon

The Wooroolin Wetland offers a relaxing spot for a walk or a picnic. If you look closely you might see birds lurking in the shallows.

Along the walking track there are nesting boxes that are inhabited by sugar gliders and possums.

Ros Gregor Walking Trail

24 kilometres from Kingaroy

34 kilometre from Wooroolin

46 kilometres from Kumbia

Being the fourth-oldest town in Queensland, Nanango is also the first town that was established in the South Burnett region.

The Ros Gregor Walking Trail starts at Tipperary Flat, continues along Sandy Creek and joins up with the walking track past the cemetery and back to Lions Park.

The 5.8km track is used for the Nanango parkrun.

Gordonbrook Dam. Picture: File

Gordonbrook Dam

22 kilometres from Kingaroy

47 kilometres from Murgon

49 kilometres from Nanango

The dam is non-recreational and therefore doesn’t allow boating, fishing or swimming, however is the perfect spot for a picnic, walk or bird watching.

There are a variety of trails around the dam and a viewing platform that looks over the entire area.

The View from Mt Wooroolin, Kingaroy (Photo: Tristan Evert)

Mt Wooroolin

48 kilometres from Murgon

34 kilometres from Kumbia

28 kilometres from Nanango

A quick 10-minute drive from the centre of Kingaroy will get you to one of the area’s best vantage points.

Found at the top of Mt Wooroolin is a lookout, picnic tables and barbecues. The area offers several walking trails, with some steep sections.