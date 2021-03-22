80+ PHOTOS: Murgon Show’s historic day in pictures

Show season is well and truly underway in the South Burnett, with the Murgon Show going off with a bang on the weekend.

It was a historic year for the show, after battling through COVID-19 last year, the society celebrated its 98th show and also marked 100 years since the society was founded.

The show has taken place every year since 1921 expect for two during WWII.

After a tough year for show societies last year, families came out to enjoy sideshow alley while a strong stud cattle competition show the show in the centre ring.

See all the photos from the day below: