The class of 2020 at Murgon State High School finished off the year with an evening of glitz and glamour at Murgon Public Hall. Photo/Holly Cormack

THE graduating class of Murgon State High School joined for a night of glitz and glamour as the Year 12 formal marked the end of their high school experience.

COVID-19 restrictions were in place but it was hard to hold back the enthusiasm of the appreciative crowd, who gathered around the Public Hall to watch the graduates walk the red carpet.

See all the photos from the night below: