80+ PHOTOS: Runners race for the finish in Wondai

Competitors took over the Wondai rail trail this morning for the family fun run at the Wondai running Festival. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

THE Wondai rail trail was a bustling hub of activity this morning with day one of the Wondai Running Festival kicking off in fine fashion.

Runners competed in a one kilometre dash for cash, a one kilometre all abilities race, and a two kilometre family fun run.

Committee member Ros Heit said it's fantastic to see everyone out and enjoying the event.

"It means a lot to the region to have an event like this back, it's not only great for the people, but it's great for the local economy," Mrs Heit said.

"Wondai is such a friendly community, everyone really seems to be enjoying themselves this morning it's great for the wellbeing of everyone involved.

"This year has been the highest number of registrations we have ever had and all of the hotels and motels in Wondai are packed."

The action continues this afternoon with competitors taking to the McEuen State Forest for the 11.1 kilometre forest trail run.