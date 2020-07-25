Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Competitors took over the Wondai rail trail this morning for the family fun run at the Wondai running Festival. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
Competitors took over the Wondai rail trail this morning for the family fun run at the Wondai running Festival. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
News

80+ PHOTOS: Runners race for the finish in Wondai

Tristan Evert
25th Jul 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Wondai rail trail was a bustling hub of activity this morning with day one of the Wondai Running Festival kicking off in fine fashion.

Runners competed in a one kilometre dash for cash, a one kilometre all abilities race, and a two kilometre family fun run.

 

Photos
View Gallery

 

Committee member Ros Heit said it's fantastic to see everyone out and enjoying the event.

"It means a lot to the region to have an event like this back, it's not only great for the people, but it's great for the local economy," Mrs Heit said.

"Wondai is such a friendly community, everyone really seems to be enjoying themselves this morning it's great for the wellbeing of everyone involved.

"This year has been the highest number of registrations we have ever had and all of the hotels and motels in Wondai are packed."

The action continues this afternoon with competitors taking to the McEuen State Forest for the 11.1 kilometre forest trail run.

south burnett rail trail wondai running festival 2020wondai rail trail
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SEE THE PHOTOS: Gayndah River opens to the public

        premium_icon SEE THE PHOTOS: Gayndah River opens to the public

        Council News After years of gestation, the highly anticipated Burnett River walkway development has opened to residents.

        South Burnett veteran remembered 104 years after he fell

        premium_icon South Burnett veteran remembered 104 years after he fell

        Community 104 years after being killed in action, a Blackbutt soldier has been remembered in...

        Murgon workshop fights suicide with mateship

        premium_icon Murgon workshop fights suicide with mateship

        News THE mental health workshop is designed to help men reach mates who are ‘doing it...

        Burnett pub managers frustrated as restrictions return

        premium_icon Burnett pub managers frustrated as restrictions return

        Business QLD pubs have taken a step back with patrons now required to remain seated.