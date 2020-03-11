80th Goomeri Show to pay tribute to region’s farmers

SHOWTIME: Goomeri Show president Lyle Hasselbach and his (then) three-year-old son William at the opening of the 79th Goomeri Show in 2019.

SHOWTIME: Goomeri Show president Lyle Hasselbach and his (then) three-year-old son William at the opening of the 79th Goomeri Show in 2019.

THE Goomeri Show is back for its 80th annual event, complete with a brand new theme.

Goomeri Show president Lyle Hasselbach said this year’s Goomeri Show was scheduled for Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21.

“This year we have created a theme for the show and it is Thank a Farmer and it was born due to the terrible drought conditions that we were all suffering at the time of organising the show,” Mr Hasselbach said.

“Thankfully now it is nice to see that these conditions have improved markedly.

“A lot of time and effort has gone into this year’s program and a number of changes and additions have been made.

“This has been done as we want everyone, and we mean everyone from a one-year-old to a 101-year-old to be able to participate in the show.”

Mr Hasselbach said one big point of difference was the committee had organised its own sideshow alley amusements as the Showmen’s Guild, which normally attends the show and pays to do so, decided against attending this year.

“This now means we have to arrange and pay independent operators to attend the show which has added a major cost to us,” he said.

On Friday, March 20, all the pavilion entries will be judged ahead of the full ring program, showjumping, stud and prime cattle, pavilion displays and dog show on the Saturday.

There will be a large line-up of special events and entertainment set for Saturday as well.

Highlights include the official opening by Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien at 2.30pm, Dreamtime Reptiles shows and wildlife handling opportunities between 1pm and 3pm, free face painting and balloon modelling from 3.30pm to 7.30pm, a massive fireworks display at 7.45pm, and an outdoor movie after 6pm.

“Two other novelty competitions that we are running this year is our scarecrow and colouring-in competitions, both of these are relating to our theme Thank a Farmer,” Mr Hasselbach said.

“All scarecrows are to be entered at the showgrounds by 9am Friday 20 and is open to all. “The colouring-in competition is open to all children up to grade 6.

“Templates for these entries and details of where collection points for these entries will be can be found in the show schedule.

“Entry for both of these competitions is free. And to add to this, all your normal show food and drink will be available and sideshow alley will see dodgem cars, jumping castle, cup and saucer, a show favourite the laughing clowns, rock climbing wall and water blaster.”

Mr Hasselbach said the show committee was also looking for entrants to run in the Miss Showgirl and Rural Ambassador competitions.

“Both of these wonderful competitions can open up a world of opportunities that you cannot even imagine when you do first enter so if you are able to enter, please do so,” he said.

“For details of criteria and how to enter please contact the Show Society.”

Lastly, Mr Hasselbach wanted to announce this year’s event would be the last show for a number of the current committee members.

“We will be stepping down from our positions later in the year so we urge everyone to become a member and be involved with the society so that it can continue long into the future as it’s not just the show that we run, and if the society was to fold it would have a large effect on the whole community,” he said.

“Also, the local agricultural show tradition and movement is something that is one of a kind and although it may seem as if it means nothing but work for the people who organise and volunteer at them, you can and will gain a lot out of the experience of being part of.”