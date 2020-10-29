Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Weather

85k lightning strikes: When storms will hit again

by Cloe Read
29th Oct 2020 5:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Central regions of Queensland will be plunged into severe fire conditions today, after days of storms that battered the southeast and produced record-breaking falls.

Severe thunderstorms with giant hailstones, heavy rain and damaging winds lashed areas of the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane yesterday, hitting areas inland before moving towards the coast.

But the Bureau of Meteorology predicts storms are set to move offshore over coming days as temperatures peak along the coast on Friday.

The southeast copped 85,000 lightning strikes between midday and 6.30pm yesterday, while giant hail was reported at Toowoomba, Proston and Banana as 74mm was recorded at the Cedar Vale, southwest of Gladstone.

Home Park west of Fraser Island, received 62mm, while Pomona recorded 43mm.
The Brisbane gauge on Tuesday recorded 72mm, making it the city's wettest October day since 2010 and its second wettest day since the gauge was set up about 20 years ago.

 

Lightning from the thunder storms pictured passing over the Story Bridge in Brisbane, 28th of October 2020. (Image/Josh Woning)
Lightning from the thunder storms pictured passing over the Story Bridge in Brisbane, 28th of October 2020. (Image/Josh Woning)


It comes as fire danger ratings in the Central West and Maranoa and Warrego regions, including Longreach and Charleville, will reach "severe" levels tomorrow due to a combination of warm and dry air with strong north-westerly winds.

Weather bureau meteorologist Rosa Hoff said rain would briefly return to the southeast on Saturday, with potentially large and severe storms.

"There is a possibility of getting some severe storms on the Scenic Rim or on the Granite Belt, but not really away from there," she said.

A flood warning remains in place for the Diamantina River, with levels rising slowly.

The southeast Queensland water grid rose 0.2 points in the past week to 57.8 per cent capacity - one of the lowest recordings since February.

A lighting strike at Greenbank southwest of Brisbane. Picture: Shearna Handley/Severe Weather Australia
A lighting strike at Greenbank southwest of Brisbane. Picture: Shearna Handley/Severe Weather Australia

 

 

 

TOP RAINFALL ON WEDNESDAY

 

 

Cedar Vale - 74mm

Table Tops - 63mm

Home Park - 62mm

Magnolia - 51mm

Pomona - 43mm

Maroochydore 25-35mm

Northern Gold Coast - 20-30mm

 

Originally published as 85k lightning strikes: When storms will hit again

editors picks queensland storms wild weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What Qld did in lockdown instead of drinking

        Premium Content What Qld did in lockdown instead of drinking

        News Despite fears people’s drinking would sharply increase during the lockdown, new evidence shows it actually decreased. Here’s what we were doing instead.

        • 29th Oct 2020 5:18 AM
        Fiery Premier sinks elbow into opponent

        Premium Content Fiery Premier sinks elbow into opponent

        Politics Qld election debate: Premier pins hopes on coronavirus record

        • 29th Oct 2020 4:54 AM
        NEXT BIG THING: How you can help build the Big Peanut

        Premium Content NEXT BIG THING: How you can help build the Big Peanut

        News IF 333 people kick in $30 each, Kingaroy could finally claim its birthright and...

        CONFIRMED: Man dies after serious crash on Burnett Highway

        Premium Content CONFIRMED: Man dies after serious crash on Burnett Highway

        News A man has died following a serious crash this morning.