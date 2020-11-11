9 months after giving birth, Steindl is back in the WNBL

THE PROSPECT of a shortened WNBL season in a north Queensland hub had some players questioning whether a 2020 campaign might be worth the many sacrifices.

But for Perth Lynx coach Ryan Petrik, a six-week season on the opposite coast of Australia proved the perfect lure to bring back star forward Kayla Steindl for one more go around.

Steindl, a three-time QBL winner with the Mackay Meteorettes, was all but ready to call time on her WNBL career after she and husband Clint welcomed son Noah into the world in February this year.

“I had been asked earlier in the winter by Ryan if I wanted to play and at that point I didn’t want to take that much time away from being with Noah – being a mum,” Steindl said.

The 30 year old was instead happy to ply her trade in the WA state league where, less than eight months after giving birth, she starred for the Joondalup Wolves in the West Coast Classic grand final.

Steindl was named grand final MVP in the 72-54 win over Perry Lakes Hawks in late September.

“I knew I wanted to play state league. That was my aim after having Noah,” Steindl said.

Then came the news that north Queensland might be home to a condensed 2020 WNBL season.

With family still in Mackay and the season run-and-done inside six weeks, Steindl was suddenly happy to entertain the idea of returning to the Lynx.

“Things changed in Perth and he asked again. He said ‘we’re going to Mackay, to Cairns and Townsville’ so I thought absolutely, I can’t miss out on that opportunity,” she said.

QBL women's match between the Townsville Flames v Mackay Meteorettes from Murray Basketball Stadium. Meteorettes’ Kayla Standish (now Steindl) and Flames’ Caitlyn Biondi-Howarth. Picture: Zak Simmonds

And so it came to be that Noah’s proud grandparents were there to meet him at the gates at Mackay Airport earlier this week, and Steindl was able to get to work preparing for a WNBL campaign she never envisaged would happen.

“I didn’t expect to be back in Mackay for a long time, especially playing for the Perth Lynx,” she said.

“It was really awesome. Pretty surreal. Like everyone else, (I wasn’t) really sure when I would get to see family again through this wild year.

“It’s overwhelming and emotional and awesome, so (I’m) just really happy we get this opportunity.

“Very unexpected obviously but really excited to be here and looking forward to playing WNBL again.”

And though the rigours of at minimum 14 games in 30-odd days will pose a physical test unlike any these players have had to face before, Steindl has embraced the format as a way to combine her love for family and basketball together, on a court she knows all too well.

“Obviously as many games in a shorter amount of time isn’t ideal, but being where there’s family and lots of help made it possible,” she said.

As for the Lynx’s prospects this season, Steindl is quietly confident in the roster and system that coach Petrik has managed to pull together on short notice.

“Obviously we don’t have the full roster we expected to come over with but Ryan has brought in some awesome people and great players,” Steindl said.

“We’re pretty lucky to be in WA and have as much time on court as we wanted in those five weeks.

“(I’m) looking forward to playing for the Lynx and (in) the new system that Ryan brings in.”

Steindl and the Lynx open their WNBL campaign at Mackay Basketball Stadium against JCU Fire tonight. Tip-off is at 7pm.

