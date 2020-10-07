90-year-old takes a plunge in breathtaking skydive adventure

Ballina woman Mavis Austen, aged 90, went skydiving with Skydive Australia Byron Bay on Sunday, October 4.

SHE had been waiting a decade after being talked out of it the first time.

But to mark her 90th birthday, Ballina woman Mavis Austen finally got to do something she'd been longing for; jumping from a plane above the North Coast.

Ms Austen said she was talked out of skydiving when she was turning 80, although she'd been wanting to give it a go back them.

She took the plunge with the Skydive Australia Byron Bay at the Tyagarah airfield on Sunday.

"It was great," Ms Austen said.

"I wasn't even worried about it; I knew I was going to do it."

The conditions were perfect for her skydive, Ms Austen said.

"It was cloudy in the morning," she said.

"It looked like it was going to rain.

"When we got there, the sun came out."

She said there was minimal wind and they experienced a smooth landing with her tandem, who she described as an "absolutely great guy".

Her granddaughter, Astrid Austen, was among the group of loved ones watching on from solid ground.

"It was so inspiring to see someone just do exactly what they wanted to do, especially this year, with so much going on, just living every day like it's your last, taking life by the horns," she said.

"It was very inspiring."

Ms Austen underwent a medical check before being given the green light to fly.

While she's not sure if she'll skydive again in the near future, her daughter and son-in-law have been inspired by her to give it a go.