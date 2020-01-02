92-year-old denied booze because she had no ID

Louise Wilkinson is a grandmother in her 90s. But an overzealous delivery worker refused to deliver her package because she couldn’t prove her advanced age.

An overzealous delivery driver twice refused to deliver liquor to a UK woman without an ID - despite the recipient being 92 years old.

Carl Johnston sent his grandmother Louise Wilkinson a $9.50 bottle of Harveys Bristol Cream sherry as a special holiday treat.

Little did she know, she was about to be left high and dry after the Amazon delivery driver requested the grandmother of four's ID despite her advanced age.

When the widow failed to produce either a passport or driver's licence, the liquor stickler took the bottle away, even though Ms Wilkinson insisted she was of legal age.

Her grandson was flummoxed by the booze block.

"I can understand that if you are lucky enough to look around 18 you should have to show ID," a frustrated Mr Johnston toldThe Sun.

"But my grandma is 92."

The delivery fail happened twice. Picture: Supplied

A second attempt to deliver the goods to her home in Seaham in County Durham, northern England, backfired after the grandmother tried to use a bus pass as identification.

While she "is clearly old enough to drink, a bus pass isn't on Amazon's list of accepted identifications", lamented an exasperated Mr Johnston.

Indeed, aside from the aforementioned forms of identification, Amazon only accepts military ID cards, a biometric immigration document or a photographic identity card bearing a recognised Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram.

Nonetheless, Mr Johnston wondered why Amazon drivers couldn't be more like the supermarket "where they just accept a visual check if you are clearly over 18".

Amazon hasn't responded to a request for comment.

Thankfully, it appears the "anxious" senior citizen will get her holiday hooch after all. Ms Wilkinson's tenacious grandson plans to purchase the sherry and deliver it himself - after getting a refund of course.

This story first appeared in The Sun and is reproduced with permission.